Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Rape-murder case: Families of 3 accused file pleas to declare them juveniles

On September 14, the bodies of the two sisters, aged 17 and 15, were found hanging from a tree in their village. Police had said the accused raped and strangled the minors before hanging their bodies from a tree to make it appear like an incident of suicide.

Minor Dalit sisters found hanging, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lakhimpur Kheri Dalit sisters found hanging, Lakhimpur Kheri news, Lucknow, Lucknow news, Lucknow latest, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Uttar Pradesh latestSecurity personnel outside a mortuary during post-mortem of one of two minor Dalit sisters allegedly raped and murdered in Lakhimpur Kheri. (PTI)

Nearly three weeks after two minor Dalit sisters were murdered after their alleged gang-rape in Lakhimpur Kheri district, the families of three of the six accused have filed petitions in a local court seeking directions to declare them juvenile. All six accused are lodged in jail since their arrest last month.

An FIR was registered and six youths were arrested.  Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Suman had earlier named the accused, claiming all of them were in their twenties.

Defence counsel Anoop Saxena said three applications were filed in a local court by the families of the three. “The families claimed that they (accused) were minor at the time of the incident and requested the court to declare them juvenile. We informed the court that the three are aged between 14 and 15.” “To support the claim, we submitted educational certificates of two of the accused. Since the third did not attend school, we told the court that his age is 15 years. The court Friday ordered his medical examination to ascertain his age,” said Suresh Kumar Singh, a defence counsel.

The court Friday began recording statements of family members of the accused, Saxena added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-10-2022 at 01:44:15 am
