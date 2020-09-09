Rape case Against ex-BJP MLA: CBI asks govt to take action against former Unnao DM, 3 police officers

Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

The CBI has written to the Uttar Pradesh government, recommending appropriate action against a former Unnao district magistrate and three police officers for allegedly failing to lodge an FIR in 2017 following a complaint of rape against former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Though the letter was sent in the second week of August, no reply has been received yet, according to a CBI official.

The rape took place in June 2017, but the police lodged an FIR only on April 12, 2018, four days after the complainant attempted suicide near the Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow. Last year, a court in Delhi sentenced Sengar to life in prison.

Apart from then District Magistrate Aditi Singh, and Superintendents of Police (SPs) Pushpanjali Devi and Neha Pandey, the central agency has recommended action against then Additional SP Ashtabhuja Prasad Singh.

Aditi Singh, a 2009-batch IAS officer, is the District Magistrate of Hapur at present. Pushpanjali Devi, a 2006-batch IPS officer, was posted as DIG (Railways) on Tuesday, and Neha Pandey, a 2009-batch IPS officer, is on central deputation in the Intelligence Bureau. Devi was posted to Unnao after Pandey was shunted out in October 2017.

Ashtabhuja Prasad Singh, who has now been promoted to IPS cadre, is the commandant of 12 Battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary in Fatehpur at present.

“We have sent a letter to the state government recommending appropriate action against four officials for not filing the complaint of the victim and her family when they approached them. The letter was sent in the second week of August. We have, so far, not received any reply from the UP government,” said the CBI official.

Sources said the central agency had sent a letter to the state in February, but without disclosing the officials’ names. In response, the government sought to know the names. The CBI complied with the request, and wrote back to the government last month.

The case against Sengar dates back to June 4, 2017, when the victim was 17 years old. The four-time MLA from Bangermau in Unnao was accused of raping her. The girl’s family filed a complaint, but no official took note of it. After the girl’s father raised the matter, he was allegedly framed in a false illegal arms case on April 3, 2018. Five days later, the complainant attempted suicide in Lucknow and the following day her father died in judicial custody in Unnao jail, succumbing to injuries sustained in an alleged assault by Sengar’s supporters.

On April 12, police booked the former MLA. On the directions of the Allahabad High Court, the investigation was transferred to the CBI.

