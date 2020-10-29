Rank Akanksha Singh NEET topper, UP CM to write to entrance test Board

NEET female topper Akanksha Singh secured rank 2 with perfect 720. (Image source: Special arrangement)

While announcing that it would bear all higher education-related expenses of Akanksha Singh, who secured 100 per cent score in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-2020), the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would write to the NEET Board asking it to rank her as the topper.

The announcement was made on a day when Adityanath met Akanksha, a resident of Kushinagar, to felicitate her.

The National Testing Agency had released the NEET results on October 16 in which the All- India second rank was bagged by Akanksha Singh. However, despite scoring a perfect 720 marks out of 720, Soyeb Aftab of Odisha clinched the first rank.

This was because of NEET’s tie-breaker policy that gives preference to the older candidate over the younger one. Adityanath, who met Akanksha along with her family members at his official residence in Lucknow, said the state government would sponsor her MBBS education, including hostel and mess expenses.

After the meeting, the CM said, “Akanksha, by scoring 720 out of 720 marks, has made her town Kushinagar as well as entire Uttar Pradesh proud. Not only for students of her age… Akanksha is a role model for every girl.” Adityanath urged her to “pursue her dreams and work hard to achieve the goals she has set for herself.” The CM also announced that the road leading to the student’s village would be named after her.

After felicitating her parents and handing over Android tablet devices to Akanksha and her brother, the CM also asked her father, Rajendra Kumar Rao, who was a sergeant in the Indian Air Force (IAF), to inspire today’s youths to join the IAF.

Akanksha’s father took early retirement in 2017 to support her in the NEET preparation. Her mother, Ruchi Singh, is a teacher at a government school in Kushinagar.

A government statement said Akanksha was happy to meet the CM and “it was a dream come true for her”. Giving tips to fellow students, she said smart work was also required along with hard work. “Instead of getting depressed over failure, you must learn from it and make a planned strategy to achieve success next time,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd