UP man arrested for offering namaz in middle of road, ‘disrupting traffic’

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A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly offering namaz in the middle of a road in Rampur’s Civil Lines, in Uttar Pradesh. Police said he allegedly disrupted traffic on the street, creating congestion.
Police said the man, Naeem Ahmed, did odd jobs.
According to police, the incident took place on Saturday evening near Shahabad Gate crossing when a man ran onto the road, sat down in the middle of the carriageway, and began offering namaz on the spot. It quickly led to a crowd gathering at the spot. Vehicular movement in the area was disrupted, resulting in a traffic snarl, police said.
Police said they took action after a video of the incident was circulated widely on social media on Sunday, launching a search for the man and identifying him as Ahmed. He was arrested from his rented accommodation in Hasanpur.
“We arrested the accused and produced him before a local court in Rampur, which remanded him to judicial custody,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Anurag Singh.
He added that the accused’s family claimed he is mentally unfit and police are examining this aspect as part of the investigation.
Station House Officer, Civil Lines police station, Omkar Singh said the police arrested the accused on charges of breach of peace.
Police said the case has been registered under BNS sections 126 (wrongful restraint), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).
(Further details are awaited.)
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