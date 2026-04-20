UP man arrested for offering namaz in middle of road, ‘disrupting traffic’

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday evening near Shahabad Gate crossing when a man ran onto the road, sat down in the middle of the carriageway, and began offering namaz on the spot. (File Photo)

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly offering namaz in the middle of a road in Rampur’s Civil Lines, in Uttar Pradesh. Police said he allegedly disrupted traffic on the street, creating congestion.

Police said the man, Naeem Ahmed, did odd jobs.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday evening near Shahabad Gate crossing when a man ran onto the road, sat down in the middle of the carriageway, and began offering namaz on the spot. It quickly led to a crowd gathering at the spot. Vehicular movement in the area was disrupted, resulting in a traffic snarl, police said.