Rampur: Lease of SP leader Azam Khan’s Jauhar research institute cancelled

THE LEASE for a 3.24-acre plot in Rampur on which a research institute was to be established by the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust was cancelled by the state government during a recent Cabinet meeting. The lease for this plot was signed in 2013-14 for Rs 100 a year for more than 30 years, officials said.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said the decision to cancel the lease was taken during a Cabinet meeting in Lucknow on January 28. He said that while the lease was signed in the name of Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Training and Research Institute, a private school was being run on the government land by Jauhar Trust, headed by former Cabinet minister Azam Khan.

“He (Azam) took some land on lease at nominal rates. What he did was that old government buildings were encroached by him…His wife Tanzeen Fatima was a Waqf Board member, while he was the Minister of Minority Welfare. On papers, it was shown that these buildings are Waqf properties, and they were taken by the Jauhar Trust. The land was taken on lease in the name of Jauhar Shodh (research) Sansthan. But the research institute was never set up there. Instead, a private school was established there by the Jauhar Trust headed by Mr Azam Khan. Till date, a private school is running there,” said Singh on Thursday.

Asked if physical possession of the land has been taken by the government, Singh said, “No, that has not been done so far as the academic session at the school is ongoing. We have informed the school authorities to vacate the building on the land soon. Once that is done, we will take the land’s physical possession as well. In paperwork, the land has been taken over by the government after the lease was cancelled.”

Another senior official said the land was leased to the Trust when Azam was a Cabinet Minister during the tenure of the Samajwadi Party government. “An SIT probe was also conducted into this matter and based on the recommendations of the SIT, a report was sought from district administration officials. The officials recommended that the lease be cancelled, which was done on Saturday by the government at a Cabinet meeting,” said the official.

“In the said lease, there was also a provision that it can be extended for 33 years twice,” the official added.