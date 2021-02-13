Rampur cleric held in anti-CAA protest violence cases: Police

The Rampur SP said that except Jamali, the other five clerics have got their statement recorded before the police. (Representational Image)

Rampur Police on Saturday arrested a cleric from Ganj area in connection with two cases of violence during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He was later produced before a local court in the district, said police.

“The court has sent him to judicial custody,” said Superintendent of Police, Rampur, Shogun Gautam.

According to police, Farhad Ahmad Jamali was the main conspirator of the incidents of violence that took place during anti-CAA protests on December 21, 2019, in which one person was killed and five others were injured.

Jamali is among the six clerics in Rampur who were issued notices two weeks ago, asking them to appear before Rampur Police’s Crime Branch, which is investigating the cases related to violence, to get their statement recorded. The Rampur clerics protested against the notices and alleged that they were being harassed. They also met Rampur District Magistrate and accused the local police of harassing them by issuing notices.

The Rampur SP added that except Jamali, the other five clerics have got their statement recorded before the police.

According to police, violence erupted at two places in Rampur during anti-CAA protests, during which miscreants hurled stones, opened fired on police personnel, and damaged public and government properties.

Two FIRs were lodged at Ganj and Kotwali police stations.

Police said chargesheets in both the cases have been filed. In the Kotwali case, in which one person was killed, police filed the chargesheet against 126 people. In the Ganj case, the chargesheet was filed against 139 people.