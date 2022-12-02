Days ahead of Rampur bypoll, Azam Khan booked for ‘hurtful remark’ against women

With just days left for the bypoll in Rampur, senior Samajwadi Party leader and disqualified MLA Azam Khan has been booked in a fresh case in Rampur’s Ganj police station in the wake of a woman’s complaint alleging that a statement made by Khan at a public event on Tuesday was hurtful to women, officers said.

The complainant, identified as Rampur resident Shehnaz, has alleged that Khan’s statements made during an election rally in Rampur had hurt all women. The case was lodged on Thursday night.

Speaking on the case, Rampur circle officer (city) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary said, “On November 29, Mohammad Azam Khan was addressing an election gathering in support of SP candidate Asim Raja. During the speech, one statement made by him angered some women. They came to the police station and submitted the audio and a complaint. They said Azam Khan had said that he ‘was a minister in four governments’ and that if he had used his power, even a baby in its mother’s womb would have sought his permission before coming out. Further action is being taken on the complaint.”

Azam Khan has been booked under IPC sections for sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment, statements conducive to public mischief, and for insulting the modesty of women. He has also been booked under the Representation of the People Act

Khan already faces more than 80 cases lodged against him since 2017. He was convicted last month in a 2019 hate speech case lodged in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. After his conviction in the case on October 28, Khan lost his membership of the Vidhan Sabha under provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

The Rampur bypoll, which will be held on December 5, was necessitated after Khan lost his membership and the Vidhan Sabha seat was declared vacant.