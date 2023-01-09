Rampur BJP MP gets ‘threat messages and calls’, police look for sender

RAMPUR police have registered an FIR in connection with the threat calls and messages received by local BJP MP Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi and are looking for the alleged caller, who has identified himself as “Sandeep Singh Khalistani, spokesperson of Lasker-e-Khalsa”. According to the MP, he has been receiving messages and calls on his WhatsApp number for the last three days in which the caller threatened to kill him and his family.

The unidentified person claimed that the BJP, RSS, ministers and Indian Army are on his target and asked Lodhi, who was elected to Lok Sabha in last year’s bypoll, to quit the BJP. According to police, the MP received the first threat message on his WhatsApp number on January 5.

Lodhi filed a complaint to the police the next day, and an FIR was registered against one Sandeep Singh Khalistani under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) at the Civil Lines Police Station in Rampur.

Later, he received four more messages from the same number. “In the last calls, received last evening by my son, the caller again threatened to kill me and my family if I don’t withdraw my FIR. I have complained about the threat to authorities in the state and Centre because it is a serious matter,” said Lodhi. Additional Director General (Bareilly Zone) PC Meena said, “Rampur police are investigating the case.”

Notably, three days ago, BJP worker Veer Singh Saini lodged an FIR in Moradabad against unidentified persons after receiving almost similar threat messages on his cellphone. The sender had identified himself to be associated with Lasker-e-Khalsa.

“In the message I received on January 4, the sender threatened to kill me and my family. I received four more messages in which the sender claimed that the BJP, RSS and Indian Army are his targets. The sender also asked me to quit BJP,” said Veer Singh, BJP’s Moradabad district secretary of Kisan Morcha.

On Veer Singh’s complaint, Moradabad police have lodged an FIR against unidentified persons under IPC section 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) at the Chajlet police station. Police have also invoked Information Technology Act against the unidentified sender. “The case is being investigated,” Station Officer (Chajlet) Deepak Malik said.