Rampur BJP MP gets threat calls and messages; police initiate probe, register FIR

RAMPUR police have registered an FIR in connection with the threat calls and messages received by local BJP MP Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi and are looking for the alleged caller, who has identified himself as “Sandeep Singh Khalistani, spokesperson of Lasker-e-Khalsa”.

According to the BJP parliamentarian, he has been receiving messages and calls on his WhatsApp number for the last three days in which the caller threatened to kill him and his family. The unidentified person claimed that the BJP, RSS, ministers and Indian Army are on his target and asked MP Lodhi, who was elected to Lok Sabha in last year’s bypoll, to quit the BJP.

The MP received the first threat message on his WhatsApp number on January 5. He filed a complaint the next day, and an FIR was registered against one Sandeep Singh Khalistani under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) at the Civil Lines Police Station in Rampur.

Later, he received four more messages from the same number. “In the last calls, the caller again threatened to kill me and my family if I don’t withdraw my FIR. I have complained about the threat to senior authorities in the state and Centre,” said Lodhi.