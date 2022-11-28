scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Rampur Assembly bypoll: Police threatening voters, says Azam Khan; DIG rejects allegation

Police said that conducting flag marches is a part of the directions issued by the Election Commission.

Azam Khan was disqualified after being convicted in a case.

Accusing Rampur police of “harassing and threatening” people to not vote for the SP in the Rampur Sadar Assembly bypoll, former MP Azam Khan has said that he has photos and videos as proof but won’t be sharing them now. Police have denied the charge.

Speaking at a late-night press conference in Rampur on Saturday, Khan said, “My right to ask for votes is still intact. I am giving something thought, and I have videos and photos. For some special reason, I am not releasing them because if I give them to you, the courts won’t take cognisance of them… The kind of terror there is. There are flag marches. I have videos where it is openly being said that people should not leave their houses and if they vote for the SP, their houses will be vacated…”

The bypoll in Rampur Sadar was necessitated after Azam Khan was convicted in a 2019 hate speech case in October, leading to his disqualification from the Assembly. While the SP has fielded Azam Khan’s close aide, Asim Raja, BJP has given the ticket to Akash Saxena.

Police said that conducting flag marches is a part of the directions issued by the Election Commission. “Flag marches are a mandate of the EC, and we are following those directions. No one is being unduly harassed. As far as checking is concerned, it is being done following the EC’s directions.d,” DIG (Moradabad Range) Shalabh Mathur said.

