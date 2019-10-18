Rampur: Akhilesh Yadav to canvass for Azam’s wife

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will campaign for senior party leader Azam Khan’s wife — Tazeen Fatima who is contesting from Rampur — on the last day of campaigning on Saturday.

Notably, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to campaign for the BJP candidate in Rampur on Friday.

Rampur is the only seat among 11 seats going to bypolls where Akhilesh will be campaigning. A senior SP leader said that the party chief is going to campaign in view of the “importance of the seat and the fake cases lodged against Azam Khan”.

“Among 11 seats going to bypolls, Rampur is the only one, which was with us. It is obviously important. We also want to send out a message that Akhileshji is with Azam Khan in this difficult time,” said the SP leader.