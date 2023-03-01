Ramnavami celebrations in Ayodhya from March 21

With the stones or shilas meant for carving the statues for the Ram temple arriving in Ayodhya, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is overseeing the temple construction, has planned a grand nine-day Ramnavami celebration, beginning March 21, in the holy town.

Called Shri Ramjanami Mahotsav, the celebration will include cultural and religious programmmes, parikrama of 3-km-long Ramkot by saints, bhandaras (mass feast), and also sports activities at various places in Ayodhya, including Ramjanmabhoomi, Ram Ki Paidi, Ramkatha Museum among others. The Trust has formed an organising committee comprising 30 members with each assigned a particular task.

The celebration of Ramnavami on a grand scale in Ayodhya comes a year ahead of the temple construction deadline. Recently, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah had announced that the Ram temple would be ready on January 1 next year.

On the ground too, the construction work is moving at a fast pace with over 550 people employed in two shifts to ensure that the main sanctum sanctorum of the temple is completed by October this year, and the Ram idol is installed by the end of the year.

Sources said that Ramjanam Mahotsav was celebrated in Chaitra Ramnavami in the past too at the makeshift Ram temple.