scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Ramdev should stop using Patanjali as brand name: BJP MP

Singh, who has hit headlines for his statements often, warned that he would start a mass movement and also move to court if the name was not changed.

This is a combination image of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (left) and Patanjali founder Ramdev.

BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Thursday demanded that Ramdev and Patanjali managing director Balakrishna should stop using the Patanjali name in their brand, alleging that they did nothing for the Maharishi Patanjali’s birthplace in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district.

Singh alleged that Patanjali founder Ramdev set up a business empire by using the name of Maharishi Patanjali, who is considered the father of modern yoga.

“Stop using this name in your brand. Build your brand with your own name,” the Kaiserganj MP told the media at Maharishi Patanjali’s birthplace in the Kondar gram panchayat, around 140 km east of Lucknow.

Singh, who has hit headlines for his statements often, warned that he would start a mass movement and also move to court if the name was not changed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation

The parliamentarian said Ramdev and Balakrishna built a “huge business empire in the country and the world by following the path shown by Maharishi Patanjali”.

“I have no objection to their empire, but is it appropriate and relevant to do business of ghee, oil, soap, spices, underwear, pants in his name?” Singh asked, wondering who gave them this right.

Singh appealed to the people of the country and the world that whenever they come to Ayodhya, they must visit Kondar.

More from Lucknow
Advertisement

“We want to show the whole world the condition of his birthplace of Patanjali, on whose name they eat ghee,” the MP said.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 08:44:18 pm
Next Story

Suitcase with suspected remains of human body found in Faridabad

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X
close