Ramcharitmanas row: In axe to 2 upper caste leaders, SP hopes to win back OBC, Dalit votes

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and MLC Swami Prasad Maurya’s observation that some sections of the Ramcharitmanas were disrespectful towards women, tribals, backward castes and Dalits, has not only invited criticism from political opponents like the BJP, but is seeing restlessness within the SP. The party, however, is standing behind Maurya for now.

On Thursday, the SP expelled two women leaders, soon after they had criticised Maurya for his remarks — giving another indication that it supports the OBC leader’s assertions on the epic written by Tulsidas, standing by its vote bank, even if means losing some upper caste votes and leaders. Not once has the party’s leadership, all the way up to its chief Akhilesh Yadav, contradicted Maurya, since he stirred up the hornet’s nest.

Instead, in trying to cover all bases, the SP has been saying that Maurya’s remarks are his personal opinion. While Akhilesh has said he “doesn’t agree” with Maurya, the SP promoted him to thte important post of national general secretary soon after. Akhilesh indicated which way he leaned by saying he would ask Maurya to join its campaign for a caste-based census in UP.

Many in the SP were surprised that Akhilesh did not criticise Maurya, who also slammed religious seers for “threatening” him after his remarks. On February 8, he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding removal or modification of some verses of the epic, which according to him “disrespect 97 per cent of the country’s population”.

However, the message is now clear that, in a state where most caste groups, including chunks of the SP’s core vote banks, have migrated to the BJP for its overt Hindutva, the SP hopes to wean back the OBCs and Dalits by engaging the BJP over its alleged upper caste bias.

The criticism of Maurya’s remarks from within the SP ranks, that had been gathering steam, might also die down now. Richa Singh, the SP candidate from Allahabad West in the 2022 Assembly polls, and Agra-based Roli Tiwari Mishra, who were expelled by the party Thursday for “indiscipline”, are both upper caste leaders.

SP national spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary indicated that the action against them was provoked by their statements against Maurya on social media, officially saying: “We will give the exact reason later.”