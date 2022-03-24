Ramapati Shastri appointed pro-tem speaker

UP Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday appointed BJP MLA from Mankapur Assembly constituency Ramapati Shastri, an eight-time MLA, as the pro-tem speaker of the state Legislative Assembly to administer the oath to newly elected legislators.

After the 2017 victory, Shastri was given the portfolios of Minister for Social Welfare and Scheduled Cast and Scheduled Tribe Welfare ministries in the Yogi Adityanath government. He also served as ministers during the regimes of Kalyan Singh and Rajnath Singh.

Besides, a five-member panel has also been constituted to help Shastri in fulfilling his responsibilities. The members include BJP MLA from Shahjahanpur Suresh Khanna, former speaker and Samajwadi Party MLA from Itwa Mata Prasad Pandey, MLA from Campiyarganj Fateh Bahadur Singh, who was pro-tem speaker in 2017, and BJP MLAs Ram Pal Verma and Jai Pratap Singh.

Though the date on which the pro-tem speaker will administer the oath to the newly-elected MLAs is yet to be decided, sources said it is likely to take place on March 26 and 27, a day after Adityanath takes the oath of office.