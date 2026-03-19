From saints to stone carvers: Over 6,000 attend Ram Yantra installation ceremony in Ayodhya

President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers as she consecrates the Shri Ram Yantra at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, on the occasion of the commencement of the New Year (Vikram Samvat-2083), in Ayodhya on Thursday. (Source: @CMOfficeUP X/ANI Photo)

Nearly 6,000 invitees attended the Ram Yantra installation ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Thursday, representing a diverse cross-section of the temple movement and construction efforts.

The attendees were drawn from seven prants (regional units) of the Sangh, including four in eastern Uttar Pradesh and two in western UP and Uttarakhand.

According to sources, the seven prants include four in eastern Uttar Pradesh — Kashi, Goraksha, Awadh (Lucknow–Ayodhya), and Kanpur-Bundelkhand — two in western Uttar Pradesh — Meerut and Brij—and Uttarakhand as a separate prant.

The invitees included around 500 saints from across the country, functionaries from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), and affiliated bodies. Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma), who hails from a fishing community in Kerala, was also present and addressed the gathering.