Ram temple will push up tourism in Ayodhya 10 fold: Adityanath

Just like the footfall of tourists to Varanasi increased following the opening of the revamped Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor, tourism to Ayodhya would increase by 10 times once the construction of the Ram temple and other infrastructure projects is completed in the temple town, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

The chief minister was addressing tour operators from across the country at the 37th Annual Convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) in Lucknow. Adityanath said that tourists were completely safe in Uttar Pradesh .

“Efforts made by the state government over the past five years under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have made Uttar Pradesh the top state in domestic tourism,” the Chief Minister added.