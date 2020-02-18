Ram Temple will be constructed on war footing: Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath at Parivartan Kumbh, Monday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) CM Yogi Adityanath at Parivartan Kumbh, Monday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that work for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be done on a war footing.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of ‘Ekal Parivartan Kumbh’ in Lucknow, the Chief Minister said that the path was getting paved for the construction of the Ram Temple with all the obstacles have been removed. “The construction of Sri Ram Temple is also a work of recognising the faith of the country as well as of the tribal life. Thousands of years ago, Sri Ram did the task of recognising the tribal life,” the CM said, adding that steps are being taken by his government to take forward welfare schemes and for development of tribal areas.

Praising the “Ekal Abhiyan”, initiated by late VHP leader Ashok Singhal, for “working selflessly” to spread education as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath said that the campaign has crossed one lakh mark.

When Rashtriya Swayamsewak Pracharaks go to every nook and corner of the country and dedicate everything to the motherland, at that time they rise above themselves and their families to serve the nation, he said adding that “it is this spirit, which takes such campaigns to new heights”.

The Chief Minister also said, “If the pace at which facilities were provided in the past five years, had been same since 1947, then today there would not be any person deprived of the facilities of the government. After 70 years of Independence, a total of 12 medical colleges were built in the state, while we are constructing 28 medical colleges in the last three years.”

Speaking about the School Chalo Abhiyan in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister said that his government has achieved the task of sending 50 lakh children to schools in the past three years and a total of 1.80 crore children are studying in schools of State Basic Shiksha Parishad.

He also said that arrangements have been made so that a teacher is not allowed to take the support of a proxy teacher as photographs of permanent teachers are being put in the schools so that everyone recognises them. He added that 1.58 lakh schools have been connected with Prerna mobile app to ensure the presence of teachers in schools.

