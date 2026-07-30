Ram Temple Trust seized cash from donation ‘theft’ accused before police filed FIR, reveals Champat Rai’s letter

The recovery of cash allegedly stolen from the Ram Temple’s donation boxes was made by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust from the accused even before the FIR in the matter was registered by Ayodhya police, sources said, citing a letter by the then Trust general secretary Champat Rai.
In the letter, Rai claimed seizure of cash before the matter came into public domain, distancing himself from the Trust’s responsibilities pending an inquiry after the controversy over the alleged theft of donations erupted, they added.
According to the Ayodhya police, cash to the tune of nearly Rs 80 lakh has been recovered from the accused.
Sources familiar with the development said Rai in his letter had also stated that the accused had admitted to the alleged theft and that the Trust itself had requested the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is now probing the case.
The letter was submitted two days after the FIR was filed in the matter on June 25. The Trust treated the communication as his resignation which was accepted in a meeting on July 6.
Rai in the letter also mentioned that the alleged theft came to light on the night of June 4, when a trustee was informed during the counting process that five to six youths had stolen cash from donation boxes, the sources said.
CCTV footage was scanned the next morning and some of the suspects were identified, they said. The letter states that instead of immediately lodging an FIR, the Trust first questioned the suspects.
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He claimed that the accused and their family members returned the cash to the Trust by June 8 and submitted written statements admitting their involvement in the alleged theft. As the issue later began attracting public attention, the Trust decided that an independent investigation was necessary and formally requested the state government to constitute an SIT.
Meanwhile, the temple Trust has begun preparations for the upcoming Sawan month, during which it expects a significant rise in the footfall of devotees. The temple is currently witnessing a daily footfall of nearly 80,000-1 lakh devotees, which is expected to double during the Sawan month, particularly on Mondays, it is learnt.
Also, it has been decided that crowd management measures will be implemented depending on the daily footfall. Access to various temples within the Ram Mandir complex and to the first floor, where the Ram Darbar is located, may be regulated or temporarily restricted during periods of heavy rush, considering the limited space in these areas.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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