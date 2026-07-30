Ram Temple Trust seized cash from donation ‘theft’ accused before police filed FIR, reveals Champat Rai’s letter

The recovery of cash allegedly stolen from the Ram Temple’s donation boxes was made by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust from the accused even before the FIR in the matter was registered by Ayodhya police, sources said, citing a letter by the then Trust general secretary Champat Rai.

In the letter, Rai claimed seizure of cash before the matter came into public domain, distancing himself from the Trust’s responsibilities pending an inquiry after the controversy over the alleged theft of donations erupted, they added.

According to the Ayodhya police, cash to the tune of nearly Rs 80 lakh has been recovered from the accused.