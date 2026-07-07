Negligence, lack of oversight: SIT pins Ram Temple lapses on ex-trustee Anil Mishra

Trustee Anil Mishra (left) and general secretary Champat Rai (right) are under pressure amid the controversy. (Express photo)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has raised questions over the role of former trustee Anil Mishra, holding him responsible for negligence and lack of supervision in the counting process.

In its nine-page preliminary report, the SIT said Mishra was also involved in recommending the appointment of six of the eight accused later named in the FIR and arrested.

The report does not name Champat Rai, who resigned as general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra following the controversy.

On Monday, in its first meeting since the allegations surfaced, the Trust announced a sweeping organisational overhaul, including leadership changes and the creation of a new chief executive officer (CEO) post.