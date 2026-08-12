Ram Temple CEO race: IPS officer known for ‘encounters’ among Day 1 interviewees

The Trust had received over 5,000 applications from across the country after inviting applications after the CEO's post was advertised by the Trust last month. (File Photo)

The Ram Temple Trust began interviews Tuesday to pick its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with eight of 16 shortlisted candidates appearing on Day 1. This comes in the wake of the controversy over alleged embezzlement of donations at the temple.

Candidates were asked to report at the Pilgrim Facilitation Centre in the temple complex with their ID proof and other documents, sources said. Their details were verified before personal interviews began around 11 am. Each interview lasted for nearly half an hour, it is learnt.

The major focus was on the applicants’ professional and administrative experience; questions related to maintaining security in the temple complex were also asked, one of the candidates who appeared on Tuesday said.