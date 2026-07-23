Ram Temple Trust forms Dharmik Committee of seers to run religious affairs, to review tie-up with SBI

Seeking to restore the confidence of seers from Ayodhya and elsewhere in the wake of the controversy over alleged theft of donations, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday constituted a nine-member Dharmik Committee of seers to look after all religious affairs at the shrine and announced to review its tie-up with the State Bank of India which has been tasked with the counting of offerings.

The decisions were taken in the Trust’s second meeting after the controversy broke out in early June. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the alleged misappropriations.

Also, the Trust appointed an official spokesperson to “strengthen communication with the media and the public”, even as it deferred the appointment of its first chief executive officer (CEO) by a month after the three-member selection panel sought more time to scrutinise over 5,200 applications. It also approved the appointment of a secretary to the three-member CEO selection committee until the process is over.

The Dharmik Committee will be headed by Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri with seers Mahant Kamal Nayan Das (Maniram Chhawani), Swami Ramanand Das (Ram Katha Kunj), Mahant Ram Kumar Das (Ram Vallabh Kunj), Swami Mithilesh Nandini Sharan, Mahant Dhirendra Das (Nirmohi Akhara and a trustee), Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami, Vishwaprasannatirth Maharaj, Swami Parmanand Maharaj as members.

While the first five (barring Giri) are based in Ayodhya, the remaining are from elsewhere.

Giri said, “The Dharmik Committee will have authority over all religious activities of the Ram Temple. The temple will now function under the guidance of Ayodhya’s seers. Their decisions on religious matters will be paramount. The Trust members will continue in their roles but will accept and implement the committee’s decisions.”

The Committee’s responsibilities would include ensuring all worship follows the Vedic Ramanandi tradition.

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Krishna Mohan, the officiating Trust general secretary, said several decisions were taken keeping in view the anticipated increase in the number of devotees during the upcoming Shravan month.

The Trust will also continue with independent verification of gold and silver offerings through the India Government Mint, Mohan said.

Calling the formation of the nine-member Dharmik Committee the most significant decision of the meeting, Trust treasurer Giri said the committee would ensure that all religious rituals at the temple are conducted strictly in accordance with the prescribed Vedic Ramanandi tradition.

The committee will also take decisions on the annual calendar of festivals and religious celebrations and supervise the appointment, training and functioning of priests for the temple’s 14 shrines.

Priest training centre

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The Trust announced to establish a training centre for priests to impart ritual practices, temple management and worship procedures, with certification from the Ram Temple. The centre will also come under the purview of the committee.

Besides, the committee will coordinate with Ayodhya’s maths, temples and gurukuls to strengthen their association with the Ram Temple.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, Giri said, “Every resident of Ayodhya should feel that this is their own temple.”

Krishna Mohan said the SIT probing the alleged irregularities in the donation counting process has not yet submitted its report and, therefore, no discussion could be held on the issue.

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The Trust also took note of proceedings concerning the matter in the Allahabad High Court. Expressing concern and disappointment over the SBI’s handling of donation counting, the Trust directed its finance committee to reconsider the arrangement with the bank before taking a final decision.

The Trust said the continued flow of pilgrims despite recent allegations reflected the unwavering faith of devotees in Lord Ram, adding that filling up the vacant positions of trustees would take some time.