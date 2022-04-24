scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Ram Temple trust chief Nritya Gopal Das hospitalised in Lucknow

By: PTI | Lucknow |
April 24, 2022 9:11:28 pm
Ram Janmabhoomi Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (Centre).( File)

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, was admitted to a hospital here in a critical condition on Sunday.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Medanta Hospital here, 84-year-old Das was admitted around 12.30 pm on Sunday afternoon due to urinary tract infection and serious kidney problem.

Das’s treatment was started immediately after reaching the hospital. He has been kept under the supervision of doctors of the Critical Care Department. His condition is serious but stable, the statement said.

Das is the chairman of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is building the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in November 2020 after suffering from breathing-related problems, and again in October 2021 due to Covid infection.

