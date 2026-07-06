Ram Temple Trust meet begins: Who are the 14 members, who has voting rights?

Ram Temple Trust meets for the first time since the alleged embezzlement of donations to decide on the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The meeting of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has begun to take a call on the resignations of its general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, among other decisions. This is the first meeting since the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya came to light last month.

Sources said 14 members are expected to join the meeting, either physically or virtually. Of these 10 of them have voting rights, sources said. If Rai and Mishra are excluded, only eight members will be eligible to vote on decisions discussed during the meeting, if required.

Sources said Trust members were divided over the resignations of Rai and Mishra, with one section in favour of letting them go. Another group advocates waiting for the SIT to submit its report by July 15 and appointing someone to take over the temple management in the interim. While some Trust members are of the view that the management system should remain in the hands of an official, others are pushing for a new administrative structure to be devised.