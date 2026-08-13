Ram Temple Trust CEO’s interviews conclude, former Bihar DGP among 8 candidates appear on Day 2

This panel will be shared with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which will take the final decision on the CEO's appointment before making the announcement.

The interview process for the post of the first chief executive officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust concluded on Wednesday, with the remaining eight of the 16 shortlisted candidates appearing before the three-member selection committee, sources said.

Eight candidates had appeared for the interview on Tuesday.

Among those who appeared before the panel on Wednesday was former Bihar director general of police (DGP) Pravesh Saxena while former Uttar Pradesh-cadre IPS officer Rajesh Pandey was interviewed for the second time, PTI reported.

The three-member selection committee asked candidates questions in different rounds, with the focus on Wednesday being largely on the functioning and management of the temple system, PTI added.