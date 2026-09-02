3 members likely to join Ram Mandir trust after donation ‘theft’ shake-up

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Wednesday is likely to induct three new members. The names of those being considered haven’t been disclosed, but sources said Madan Mohan Pandey, Nirmala Yadav and Mahesh Bhagchandka are likely in the running.
The moves follows the row over alleged theft of offerings, leading to increased scrutiny of the Trust’s financial management. Eight accused have been arrested in the case, while three officials, including former Trust general secretary Champat Rai, have stepped down from their posts.
The Trust had earlier accepted the resignations of two key members, general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra, and appointed senior RSS functionary and retired Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer Krishna Mohan as interim General Secretary.
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Rai and Mishra had tendered their resignations after an FIR was lodged on June 25 and eight arrests were made in connection with the case.
‘Transparent process for selecting trust CEO of Ram Temple Trust completed’
In a post on X, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said, “The comprehensive, transparent, and technology-enabled process for selecting the Chief Executive Officer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has been completed… After reviewing 5,585 applications, the selection committee held detailed discussions with 16 candidates. Today, the committee submitted the final panel of three highly qualified candidates to the Trust, which will make the final decision and official announcement.”
The search committee secretary Sameer Panda said: “Based on its comprehensive evaluation, the Search Committee has recommended a panel of three highly qualified professionals to the Ram Janmbhoom Trust. These candidates represent the highest calibre of institutional leadership, management expertise, integrity and vision required to serve as Chief Executive Officer of an institution of national and international significance.”
The committee said the selection process was conducted through a multi-tiered evaluation combining AI-enabled technology with manual assessment.
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According to a statement from the panel, teams worked simultaneously across Delhi-NCR, Pune and Sambalpur to screen and shortlist candidates in a “rigorous” and “transparent” process.
After the initial screening, the names were narrowed down to 16. They participated in online interactive sessions between August 3 and 6, followed by face-to-face interactions in Ayodhya on August 11 and 12.
The committee said the final three candidates were recommended after a “comprehensive evaluation”, taking into account institutional leadership, management expertise, integrity and vision required to head an institution of “national and international significance”.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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