3 members likely to join Ram Mandir trust after donation ‘theft’ shake-up

The appointment of the CEO comes after a row over alleged theft of offerings, leading to increased scrutiny of the Trust’s financial management. (File Photo)

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Wednesday is likely to induct three new members. The names of those being considered haven’t been disclosed, but sources said Madan Mohan Pandey, Nirmala Yadav and Mahesh Bhagchandka are likely in the running.

The moves follows the row over alleged theft of offerings, leading to increased scrutiny of the Trust’s financial management. Eight accused have been arrested in the case, while three officials, including former Trust general secretary Champat Rai, have stepped down from their posts.

The Trust had earlier accepted the resignations of two key members, general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra, and appointed senior RSS functionary and retired Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer Krishna Mohan as interim General Secretary.