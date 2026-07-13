Ram Temple ‘theft’ row: Police check if 20 people linked to 8 arrested had purchased land

The Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh attracts around 2 million people every month. (File Photo)

Ayodhya Police, which is investigating the alleged theft and embezzlement of cash and valuables donated at Ram Temple, have asked the district revenue department to find out details of land purchases, if any, by 20 relatives and associates of the eight arrested men.

Sources in the police said 20 people were identified as close associates and relatives of the eight accused who were “entrusted with assets or financial dealings on their behalf”.

The eight arrested men are Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, Ramshankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, Avinash Shukla, Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav and Karunesh Pandey. Except for Ram Shankar alias Tinnu Yadav and Subhash Srivastava, the other six accused were allegedly directly involved in counting donations made to the temple.