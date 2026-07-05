Ram Temple ‘theft’ row: In Monday meeting, Trust to take call on resignations of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra

Family members of Ram Mandir donations alleged embezzlement case accused Lavkush Mishra arrive to meet him at the Ayodhya District Jail, in Ayodhya on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab)

In a crucial meeting on Monday (July 6) in the wake of the donation misappropriation controversy, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will take a call on the resignations of its general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra besides deciding as who will be in charge of the temple’s day-to-day affairs till the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submits its report on the alleged theft.

The meeting will be presided over by Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das who returned to Ayodhya late Friday from Lucknow where he was admitted in a private hospital.

“The meeting has been called around 3pm at Mani Ram Das Chhavani (Mahant Gopal Das-headed ashram), like in the past. The development was communicated verbally and no official statement has been issued on it yet. This is the first meeting after the recent controversy and the decision on the resignations of the two office-bearers and on who will manage the temple’s day-to-day affairs for the time being will be taken. Other issues will also be taken up,” a Trust member told The Indian Express.