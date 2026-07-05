Ram Temple ‘theft’ row: In Monday meeting, Trust to take call on resignations of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra

In a crucial meeting on Monday (July 6) in the wake of the donation misappropriation controversy, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will take a call on the resignations of its general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra besides deciding as who will be in charge of the temple’s day-to-day affairs till the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submits its report on the alleged theft.
The meeting will be presided over by Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das who returned to Ayodhya late Friday from Lucknow where he was admitted in a private hospital.
“The meeting has been called around 3pm at Mani Ram Das Chhavani (Mahant Gopal Das-headed ashram), like in the past. The development was communicated verbally and no official statement has been issued on it yet. This is the first meeting after the recent controversy and the decision on the resignations of the two office-bearers and on who will manage the temple’s day-to-day affairs for the time being will be taken. Other issues will also be taken up,” a Trust member told The Indian Express.
Sources said Champat Rai, who is staying near the Ram Temple premises, is likely to skip the meeting and has indicated that he would make a public statement after the final SIT report is submitted.
Meanwhile, ahead of the meeting, a section of Saints under the banner of Ayodhya Sant Mandal, came out in support of Champat Rai and demanded that no decision should be taken until SIT report is submitted and
Meanwhile, a section of saints, under the banner of Ayodhya Sant Mandal, extended their support to Rai and demanded that his resignation should not be accepted till SIT submits its final report. They also sought to hold temple Trust treasurer Govind Giri accountable in the ongoing inquiry.
Mahant Raghvesh Das of Vashistha Mandir, who led the delegation, said, “We demand that the resignation of Champat Rai ji should not be accepted till the SIT submits its report. The final decision must be taken after that. We have known Rai for years. He has long been associated with the temple movement and construction of the shrine.”
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He added, “Theft has taken place but after coming to know about it, he not only caught the culprits with hidden cameras, recovered the stolen money and got it deposited in the Trust but also recommended formation of SIT.”
“Those who are guilty will be punished. Trust treasurer Govind Giri should also be held accountable in the case. But most importantly, no decision should be taken until the SIT report comes out, for which we are also waiting,” said Das.
Rai would make a public statement the day the SIT submits its final report, he announced.
Since the meeting has been called on a short notice, some of the Trust members are likely to attend it virtually.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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