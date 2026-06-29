Ram Temple ‘theft’: All accused sent to 14-day custody, cops probe bank records of trust

The police team also has instructed the senior bank officials to ensure that the bank employees concerned stay in Ayodhya and report to the police whenever summoned.

All the eight accused arrested in the alleged Ram Temple donation theft and embezzlement case were on Monday produced here before the designated Prevention of Corruption Act court, which sent them to 14-day judicial custody.

The accused – Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu, Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra, Ramashankar Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey and Subhash Srivastav — were produced before the court from jail through video-conferencing. The police avoided bringing the accused to the court in view of the security reasons, an official informed.

Circle Officer (CO), Ayodhya, Ashutosh Tiwari, told The Indian Express, “We have not filed any application before the court for police custody remand of the accused, so far.”