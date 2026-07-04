Ram temple row: Police widen probe into money trail — where and how funds were spent or invested

With evidence gathered so far allegedly pointing to the involvement of eight people in the alleged theft of donations and valuables from the Ram temple, the Ayodhya police have widened their investigation to trace how and where the stolen funds may have been spent or invested, while intensifying efforts to recover more of the missing money.

Police have so far recovered Rs 79.80 lakh in cash from seven of the eight men arrested in the case. Searches at the accused’s residences have also yielded documents and other material that police believe could help trace the alleged flow of stolen funds and shed further light on the case.

“Besides pursuing further recoveries, we want to question the accused in light of the evidence and material gathered so far. In the coming days, we will seek custody of the other accused to confront them with the evidence against them and verify key aspects of the investigation. We believe the role of the accused in the case has been established but we still need evidence to trace where the money was kept, spent or invested,” said a police officer involved in the investigation.

A senior police officer said the investigation and questioning of the accused suggested that the arrested men were aware of one another’s alleged involvement in the theft of the money. Police are yet to establish who initiated the alleged theft, with investigators suspecting that all the accused may have become involved around the same time.

During questioning, the accused reportedly told police that they could not recall precisely when the alleged thefts began. Police suspect the activity may have continued for several months, while the total amount allegedly stolen is yet to be determined.

Police have examined footage from the CCTV cameras installed at the site. The digital video recorder contains recordings covering the past 45 days.

“We have CCTV footage covering a 45-day period. The total amount that was allegedly stolen is yet to be established, but the accused appear to have taken money whenever they found an opportunity. There was no fixed amount stolen on a given day,” the officer said.

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Also, police have decided to seek revenue records to determine whether any of the accused, or their relatives, recently purchased any property. Police have also begun speaking to local property dealers to establish whether the suspects were involved in any recent land or real estate transactions, while separate checks are being conducted to determine whether they bought vehicles in the recent months.

Apart from eight persons, the police have not found involvement of any other accused so far, it is learnt.

The mobile phones seized from all eight arrested accused have been sent for forensic examination, and police are awaiting the reports. The investigators believe the digital evidence could provide fresh leads, potentially shedding light on financial transactions, communications and other links relevant to the probe.