Ram Temple donation row: Police case filed against 8 people

The allegations centre on cash and jewellery donated by devotees going unaccounted for at the temple. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Two days after the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) handed over a preliminary report, the Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Thursday filed a complaint, based on which an FIR was registered against eight persons on charges of theft, misappropriation of cash, valuables, embezzlement of funds and valuables received as donations for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The case has been registered at the Ramjanmabhoomi police station in Ayodhya.

Additional Director General (ADG), Lucknow Zone, Praveen Kumar, confirmed that the member of the trust, Krishna Mohan, is the complainant. Those named as accused in the FIR include Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu, Lavkush Mishra and Anukalp Mishra. Lavkush and Anukalp are among those involved in counting the cash and valuables received as donations at the temple, officials said.