Ram Temple donation row: Police case filed against 8 people

Two days after the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) handed over a preliminary report, the Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Thursday filed a complaint, based on which an FIR was registered against eight persons on charges of theft, misappropriation of cash, valuables, embezzlement of funds and valuables received as donations for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The case has been registered at the Ramjanmabhoomi police station in Ayodhya.
Additional Director General (ADG), Lucknow Zone, Praveen Kumar, confirmed that the member of the trust, Krishna Mohan, is the complainant. Those named as accused in the FIR include Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu, Lavkush Mishra and Anukalp Mishra. Lavkush and Anukalp are among those involved in counting the cash and valuables received as donations at the temple, officials said.
Yadav used to be the driver of trust general secretary Champat Rai and had been involved in the temple’s management since the consecration ceremony in 2022, an official said.
The three-member SIT, including Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, IG Lucknow Range, Kiran S, and Special Secretary, Finance Department, Neel Ratan, had handed over the preliminary report to Sanjay Prasad, the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, on Tuesday morning. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is learnt to have reviewed the report this morning, as he had been out of Lucknow for the last two days.
All eight booked in the FIR have been under observation of the temple security in Ayodhya since the SIT report was submitted.
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape.
Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More