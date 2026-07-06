Ram Temple donation ‘theft’: Under scanner, 900 kg of silver sent to Hyderabad for purity testing, melting

As financial records of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Khetra Trust are being looked into following recent allegations of donation misappropriation, sources said that the claim of the Trust that over 900 kg of silver in different forms was sent to the government-run Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd, Hyderabad, for purity checking and then being melted into bricks, has come under the scanner of the police.

Sources said that lakhs of rupees were spent on sending the silver to Hyderabad amidst security.

“Over Rs 1 lakh was spent on just safely carrying the large amount of silver to SPMCI, and much more (around Rs 20 lakh), in the entire process of checking of impurities and later converting them into bricks for easy upkeep,” said an official.