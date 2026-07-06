Ram Temple donation ‘theft’: Under scanner, 900 kg of silver sent to Hyderabad for purity testing, melting
“Over Rs 1 lakh was spent on just safely carrying the large amount of silver to SPMCI, and much more (around Rs 20 lakh), in the entire process of checking of impurities and later converting them into bricks for easy upkeep,” said an official.
As financial records of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Khetra Trust are being looked into following recent allegations of donation misappropriation, sources said that the claim of the Trust that over 900 kg of silver in different forms was sent to the government-run Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd, Hyderabad, for purity checking and then being melted into bricks, has come under the scanner of the police.
Sources said that lakhs of rupees were spent on sending the silver to Hyderabad amidst security.
“Over Rs 1 lakh was spent on just safely carrying the large amount of silver to SPMCI, and much more (around Rs 20 lakh), in the entire process of checking of impurities and later converting them into bricks for easy upkeep,” said an official.
Sources said that while this was indicated in the meetings of the Trust in November 2024 as well as in March 2025, suggestions were also made for setting up a separate accountable “system” within the main Ram Temple complex for dropping precious ornaments and also for those seeking a receipt.
“All we know is that during a meeting of the Trust last year, the information was shared that a little less than 1,000 kg of silver received in different forms in donation was sent to the government-run minting unit in Hyderabad for testing and melting. The silver sent in different forms, when melted and checked for purity, had come to around 900 kg after removal of impurities. As samples were taken, close to about 90 per cent purity was found,” said an official.
Sources said that over Rs 20 lakh were spent in the process of verification of the purity of this silver through the sampling process and melting it, which included silver in different forms. Sources said that these claims are being verified, and also how other ornaments and offerings were handled by the Trust.
Further, it has also come to light that about a month-and-a-half ago, a high-level security review was conducted to strengthen the security system. “But irrespective of increased security at other places and increased deployment, still security just outside the counting room remained with a private security person with no X-ray machine,” said the official.
Story continues below this ad
While earlier suggestions regarding creating an accountable system for dropping of ornaments in the donation boxes inside the temple, sources said that some of the members are likely to raise it again during the Trust meeting scheduled for Monday, along with the demand to create a “full-proof” system for donation counting and deposit, which can be made public “to restore the lost faith of the devotees”.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More