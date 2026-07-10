Ram temple Donation ‘Theft’ Probe: Police recover jewellery, cash from three accused

The Ayodhya police are said to have recovered cash, jewellery and documents related to the investments from the hideouts linked to the three accused in the Ram temple donation theft case during their two-day custody remand, sources said.

Police had taken the three arrested accused — Luvkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra and Karunesh Pandey — in their custody from Ayodhya jail on Wednesday morning after the local court had granted 40 hours custody. The three were handed back to the jail authorities on Thursday, at 11 pm.

According to the sources, after Avinash Shukla and Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu, Anukalp Mishra heavily benefitted from the alleged embezzlement of temple donations. It is to be noted that police recovered the largest share of cash, jewellery and investment-related documents from Shukla. A car allegedly purchased from the stolen money was also recovered from Shukla.