Ram Temple Donation ‘Theft’ Probe: All eyes are on July 6 meeting of Temple Trust

Trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra have already sent their resignations to the Trust after an FIR was lodged on June 25 into the donation theft case and arrests were made.

Written by: Maulshree Seth
2 min readAyodhyaJul 3, 2026 06:08 AM IST
Ram Temple Donation ‘Theft’ Probe, Avinash Shukla, Ram temple theft, Ayodhya donation scam, CCTV footage, stolen cash, police recovery, SBI hiring, manpower agency, trust fraud, seized money, security lapses ,Among Trust functionaries, there is talk on the provision requiring a two-thirds majority vote to remove a trustee from responsibility, who would otherwise remain a lifetime member under the Trust’s by-laws.
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The July 6 meeting of Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has gained significance amid the probe into alleged donation theft at the temple in Ayodhya.

Sources said senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionaries have begun arriving ahead of the Monday meeting, though it remains unclear whether it will formally be termed a meeting of the Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra have already sent their resignations to the Trust after an FIR was lodged on June 25 into the donation theft case and arrests were made.

Also Read | Ram Temple donation row: Who manages India’s temples, and what is the state’s role?

Officials had said Champat Rai and Anil Mishra were the key persons behind the administration of the temple and knew the eight accused.

The Trust had earlier said a decision on the resignation letters would be taken at its next meeting. Sources said Rai has largely isolated himself within the temple campus.

Among Trust functionaries, there is talk on the provision requiring a two-thirds majority vote to remove a trustee from responsibility, who would otherwise remain a lifetime member under the Trust’s by-laws.

But the question being repeatedly asked is: “Aage kya hoga? (What happens next?)”

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Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

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