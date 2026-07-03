Ram Temple Donation ‘Theft’ Probe: All eyes are on July 6 meeting of Temple Trust

Among Trust functionaries, there is talk on the provision requiring a two-thirds majority vote to remove a trustee from responsibility, who would otherwise remain a lifetime member under the Trust’s by-laws.

The July 6 meeting of Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has gained significance amid the probe into alleged donation theft at the temple in Ayodhya.

Sources said senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionaries have begun arriving ahead of the Monday meeting, though it remains unclear whether it will formally be termed a meeting of the Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra have already sent their resignations to the Trust after an FIR was lodged on June 25 into the donation theft case and arrests were made.

Officials had said Champat Rai and Anil Mishra were the key persons behind the administration of the temple and knew the eight accused.