Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, Gopal Rao among 133 witnesses named by SIT

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, has listed 133 witnesses — including former office-bearers of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai and Anil Mishra — in its chargesheet against the eight accused.

Rai served as the Trust’s general secretary and Anil Mishra as a member. They resigned after the allegations of the donation theft surfaced.

Other witnesses named by the SIT include Krishna Mohan, a Trust member who filed the original complaint; Gopal M Nagarkatte, also known as Gopal Rao, who was frequently invited as a special invitee to Trust meetings; along with several local residents and police personnel.