Ram Temple donation row: SIT wraps up initial probe; Kejriwal asks why no FIR filed

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe into the allegations of embezzlement of donation money at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, on Sunday completed its preliminary investigation and is likely to submit a report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said sources.

The three-member team, led by IAS officer Vijay Vishwas Pant, has completed its preliminary inquiry and is likely to submit its initial report to the state government shortly. Based on the findings of the SIT, the procedure of the donation collection and deposition, as well as the roles and responsibilities of the individuals in the temple Trust, are also likely to be revisited, said a source.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had previously denied allegations of misappropriation of donation funds and maintained that all the money and valuables offered by devotees are handled through laid down procedures involving counting, verification, and secure deposit mechanisms.

Chief Minister Adityanath had formed an SIT on June 13 to probe the embezzlement charges following a request from the Ram Temple Trust.

Besides Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, the other two members of the SIT are Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan.

Opp’s attack on govt intensifies

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties stepped up their attack on the BJP government in the state as well as the Centre over allegations of irregularities in donations.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal asked why no FIR has been registered in the case yet.

In a statement, Kejriwal alleged that cash donations and valuables worth around Rs 200 crore had gone missing from the temple. “If allegations involving such a large amount of cash and valuables have surfaced, why has neither the UP Police nor Central agencies such as the ED or CBI registered an FIR?” he asked.

He alleged that several “influential individuals” were involved in the alleged embezzlement, and said that a thorough investigation could have significant political ramifications. “There are many big names involved. If proper action is taken in the alleged donation scam, it could throw the (BJP) government out of balance,” Kejriwal said, while questioning whether protecting the government had been prioritised over safeguarding the faith of crores of devotees.

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AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also reiterated allegations, claiming that jewellery and other offerings made by devotees had gone missing.

SP leader and former minister Pawan Pandey demanded that a meeting of leading Hindu religious figures, including Shankaracharyas and prominent saints, be convened to decide the framework for the temple’s administration.

“Shankaracharyas and saints should sit together and decide the system through which the temple should be managed. The government may provide support, but decisions should be taken according to the views of saints and religious leaders,” Pandey said.