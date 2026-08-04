‘No BJP worker named by SIT’: Party denies link to Ram Temple donation row

In its first clear response to Opposition allegations linking it to the Ram Temple donation controversy, the BJP on Tuesday sought to distance itself from the issue in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, stressing that “no BJP worker or leader has been named” in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report. The party also accused the Samajwadi Party of attempting to “spread confusion” over the matter.

The response came after the SP moved to bring the controversy—politically sensitive for the BJP, which has placed the construction of the Ram Temple at the centre of its political and ideological narrative—into the Assembly by linking the alleged donation theft to the ruling party and demanding an urgent debate over the issue of “faith”.

As soon as the House met Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey demanded an immediate discussion on the alleged theft of Ram Temple donations, seeking that the matter be taken up before any other business of the House.

Pandey questioned why an issue involving donations offered by devotees to the Ram Temple should not be discussed on priority and pressed the government for answers over the alleged theft.

Speaker Satish Mahana, however, rejected the demand for an immediate discussion, saying there was no urgency warranting it. It was after the Speaker’s rejection that the SP sharpened its political attack. Party legislators entered the Well of the House and repeatedly raised slogans, seeking to turn allegations concerning the temple donations into a direct attack on the BJP government.

It was against this backdrop that Parliamentary Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Suresh Khanna responded to the Opposition’s attempt to link the party to the alleged theft.

“Jo SIT report aayi hai, usmein BJP ke ek bhi vyakti, kisi bhi karyakarta ko aaropi nahi kiya gaya hai (In the SIT report that has appeared, not a single BJP person or worker has been named as an accused),” Khanna told the House. The statement was significant as it marked the BJP’s first direct attempt to separate itself from those facing allegations in the case.

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Khanna accused the Opposition of trying to create a misleading political narrative around the investigation. “These people spread confusion,” he said.

At the same time, he sought to underline that distancing the BJP from the accused did not mean the government would shield those found responsible. Referring to those accused in the SIT report, Khanna said the Yogi Adityanath government “does not believe in protecting anyone” and action would be taken against those found responsible.

We saw their true face in 1990: BJP slams SP

The BJP’s response, however, went beyond rebutting the SP’s attempt to link it with the alleged theft. Khanna sought to turn the Ram Temple argument back on the SP by invoking its record during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

“They talk about faith today, but we saw their true face in 1990. These are the same people who ordered firing on Ram devotees. They created as many hurdles as possible in the construction of the temple. And now they speak of faith,” Khanna said. His reference was to the firing on kar sevaks in Ayodhya in 1990, when Mulayam Singh Yadav was Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

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The exchange laid bare the competing political strategies of the two parties before the upcoming UP elections.

For the SP, the donation controversy has offered an opportunity to challenge the BJP not by questioning the Ram Temple itself, but by raising questions over the safety of money offered by devotees. Its use of phrases such as “Ram Dhan (Ram’s money)” and slogans such as “Chanda chor, gaddi chhor (Donation thief, leave the chair)” appeared designed to turn the BJP’s association with the temple into a question of accountability.

For the BJP, the counter this Tuesday was two-fold, first, to stress that the “SIT has not named any BJP leader or worker”, thereby rejecting the Opposition’s attempt to establish a political link; and secondly, to question the SP’s credibility in speaking about faith and the Ram Temple by recalling the events of 1990.

The BJP’s counter was two‑fold: first, to stress that the SIT has not named any BJP leader or worker, thus rejecting the Opposition’s attempt to establish a political link; and second, to question the SP’s credibility on matters of faith and the Ram Temple by recalling the events of 1990.

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Speaker Mahana also joined the exchange. Pointing towards Muslim legislators participating in the protest, he remarked that it was good that they were concerned about the temple and asked whether any of the protesting legislators had made donations towards its construction.

The government also cited the pendency of a related matter before the Supreme Court while arguing that a sub judice issue could not be discussed in the House.

SP legislators, however, remained in the Well and continued their slogans against the BJP and the government. The supplementary budget was tabled amidst the uproar over the issue.