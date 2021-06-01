Ram temple construction: Work on removing debris, filling area under way, says Trust

AFTER FINDING a large amount of debris at the spot, experts involved in the construction of the proposed Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya have started filling a large area with roller-compacted concrete (RCC) after removing the debris.

According to the authorities, this process started in March and is expected to be finished by October as they have to spread 40-45 layers of RCC in total to ensure proper strength of the ground.

The work is continuing in two shifts daily and the authorities have claimed that all the engineers and workers involved are “perfectly healthy”.

“The Director of IIT Guwahati, National Geo Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad, and engineers at several institutes informed us that there is a lot of debris under the ground and suggested that we should remove that.

Therefore, we marked an area that is 400 ft long and 300 ft wide and started the work of debris removal.

We kept finding debris and good soil was found only after 45 ft. Debris was removed from a major portion but we still did not find proper soil. Later, we decided to fill the area,” said Champat Rai, General Secretary of the

Trust formed to facilitate the construction.

“For the filling work, we used stone pebbles, stone dust, fly ash, admixture, cement and water etc and started the work from March. As part of the process, a 12-inch layer is first spread and compress it using roller and make it 10-inches thick. When that is done, another layer is spread in the same way. From March, we have spread four such layers. At times there was hindrance during rains but by the grace of God, the work did not completely stop. The working is going on 24×7 in two shifts a day,” he added.

It has been confirmed that around 1.20 lakh cubic metre debris has been removed and spreading a 12 -nch layer and compacting it with roller takes four-five days.

In April, the Trust had confirmed that they have collected over Rs 3,500 crore during mass contact and contribution campaign for construction.

Temple’s Chief Architect Ashish Sompura had told The Indian Express that once started, the basic construction work of the temple is expected to take around three years, after which the finishing and interior decoration will start.