Ram temple construction moving at ‘fast pace’: Trust

In its latest “progress report” on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust said the work is being undertaken at a “fast pace”.

Last week, the Trust had said that the ground floor of the garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum) will be completed by December 2023, while the remaining work in the temple will be done by December 2024. “It is expected that the temple will be opened to the public by early 2024,” the Trust had said.

“The temple’s plinth/pedestal heightening work started on January 24, 2022 and it is still in progress… Granite stone blocks from Karnataka and Telangana are being used to increase the height of the plinth. One block is 5 meters in length, and 2.5 feet in width and 3 feet in height. About 17,000 granite blocks will be used in this plinth work. The plinth heightening work may be completed by the end of September 2022,” it said in its latest report.

The Trust also said that “very soon, the installation of carved sandstones will commence at and around the sanctum sanctorum”.

“The plinth work and the installation of the carved stones will continue simultaneously… About 4.70 lakh cubic feet of carved stones will be used in the Mandir,” read the report.

The Trust said that every month, the construction committee, along with the engineers and architects, meet for two to three days under the chairmanship of Nripendra Mishra and discuss “each and every detail very minutely”.