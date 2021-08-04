Ram temple bhoomi pujan anniversary: Modi to virtually attend Ayodhya event on ration scheme, CM to be in town

Even as plans are afoot for the first anniversary celebrations of the Ayodhya Ram temple bhoomi pujan (foundation-laying ceremony) on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would virtually attend an event in the temple town that day.

At the government event, more than 100 people will receive the benefits of the PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana. Earlier on Tuesday, the prime minister spoke to the scheme’s beneficiaries in Gujarat via video conference.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has confirmed he will visit the temple town to attend the government event and offer prayers to the Ram Lalla (infant Ram) deity. Special prayers, and other rituals and events are being planned for the bhoomi pujan anniversary celebrations.

“The chief minister has not yet shared the detailed plan of his visit, but the PM’s virtual presence is confirmed at around 1 pm. During the event, around 100-125 people will be provided ration under the yojna. The event will be held in a city adjoining area with around 500 people present, and small cultural events will also be held. He will also be visiting the prominent temple in Ayodhya, including Ram Lalla temple,” said state Information Director Shishir Singh.

He added that the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had not sent any details of any event it might organise. While the Trust has not yet announced its plans, the Ram temple’s chief priest Mahant Satyendra Das told The Indian Express on Monday that a special puja and other rituals were being planned.

“We are making plans to celebrate one year anniversary of the bhoomi pujan, but all the things will be from the side of the Trust itself. I cannot say what exactly will be the form of celebration, but there will definitely be something,” he added.

Sources in Ayodhya suggested that a special puja would be organised at the spot where Modi had participated in the bhoomi pujan on August 5 last year. Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal has said that any event will be low key.