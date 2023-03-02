Ram Rajya to rule India, not socialism: CM

Accusing the Samajwadi Party (SP) of giving Uttar Pradesh “one district, one mafia”, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the country will work on the principle of Ram Rajya and not through samajwad (socialism).

Replying to a debate on the state’s budgetary proposals in the Assembly, Adityanath said: “Socialism has not brought prosperity anywhere in the world… India does not need socialism. UP is the land of Ram Rajya and is moving ahead with this spirit. Only economic prosperity, a development-oriented society and the creation of political integrity can bring happiness in the life of every citizen.”

Amid chants of “Jai Sri Ram” from the treasury benches, Adityanath said, “Desh Ram Rajya se hi chalega (The country will function on the principle of Ram Rajya)”. “This Budget is going to be the foundation stone of Ram Rajya. A grand temple of Lord Ram is going to be built this year,” he said, adding “socialism turns rich into poor, poor into slaves, and intellectuals into fools.”

A day ago, SP chief and Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav, taking part in the discussion, said that Ram Rajya was not possible without samajwad (socialism).

The CM also hit out at the main Opposition party, accusing it of promoting the mafia in the state. He said that while his government was working to promote the “One District, One Product” scheme, the SP government promoted “one district, one mafia” during its tenure. “Ye sacch hai aap ODOP nahi de paye, lekin one district one mafia jaroor de diye the (It’s true, you could not give ODOP, but instead gave one district, one mafia)” said Adityanath, adding that earlier there was organised crime, in mining, forest, land and animal trafficking.

The ODOP scheme seeks to promote traditional industries synonymous with their respective districts to spur the local economy and create jobs. Pointing to the absence of SP chief AKhilesh Yadav in the House, the CM said: “Everyone knows that there are two solutions to every problem — “bhag lo, ya bhaag lo (either participate or run away).”

In a break from tradition, Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav is absent during the CM’s speech, Adityanath said.

Alleging that the Leader of Opposition was happily mentioning the parameters in which the state has been pushed backwards, Adityanath said that while one can accept the challenge and prepare a work plan like it was done in the past six years or otherwise, “Ya jaise neta paratipaksha ki seat khali hai bhaag gaye” (Or like the Leader of opposition, whose seat is empty, ran away).

Claiming that “financial management” has led to a rise in the revenue of the state, the CM said his government was making concerted efforts to increase the state’s contribution to India’s GDP from 8% to 15-16%.

Alleging that the state’s revenue used to go into the pockets of the mafia during the SP rule, Adiyanath said, “Yeh paisa kiske pass jata tha… Aise thodi na koi kharid le raha hai England mein hotel, Australia mein tapu..Yeh sab Pradesh ko loot karke kharida gaya hai (Where did all this money used to go?… Can anyone purchase a hotel in England or an island in Australia just like that…They were purchased by looting the state).”

Referring to a purported photograph of Akhilesh Yadav with those accused in the murder of a witness in Prayagraj, Adityanath said, “I was watching yesterday how televisions showed a viral photo of someone with the accused in the Prayagraj incident.” “Jo shool aap logon ne boye they, unhi shool ko thik karke durushta karte hue, roller aur bulldozer chala chala ke pradesh wasiyon ke liye phool ugane ka karya ho raha hai (The thorns that were sown by you, we are removing them by using rollers and bulldozer so that we can grow flowers for the people of the state).”

Targeting Akhilesh, who has been seeking caste census, the CM questioned him whether Umesh Pal, the witness who was killed in Prayagraj, did not have any caste. Talking on the Ramcharitmanas row, he recited phrases from it and asked the SP leaders to tell what was wrong with it. “One should not criticise its own virasat.”