‘Ram ne Yadav ko maara’: Software error throws up bizarre names in UP MLC voter rolls

Ramhit Yadav, a common name in Uttar Pradesh, became ‘Ram ne Yadav ko maara (Ram hit Yadav)’ in the state’s Legislative Council electoral rolls after a software error turned a transliteration task into a translation exercise, prompting the Chief Electoral Officer to demand explanations from officials responsible.

The errors were found in 158 of the 14.81 lakh entries in the electoral rolls for the biennial elections to five graduate and six teachers’ constituencies, for which polling is underway on Friday. The entries contained unusual names of voters or their relatives.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa has attributed the discrepancies to a combination of software-related errors and human negligence.