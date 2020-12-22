Government hospitals played pivotal role in fighting Covid: Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind thanked the doctors, nurses and other health workers of public health institutions who have been the frontline warriors battling the pandemic. (File)

Highlighting the contribution of government hospitals in the ongoing Covid pandemic in the country, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday praised King George’s Medical University (KGMU) of Lucknow, saying public hospitals like it played a leading role in fighting the pandemic.

Speaking at the 16th convocation of the KGMU through a video call, the President thanked the doctors, nurses and other health workers of public health institutions who have been the frontline warriors battling the pandemic. He also applauded the graduating doctors for “opting a career which is a way of serving the humanity”.

“Public hospitals such as King George’s Medical University have played a leading role in the fight against Covid-19. Due to their efforts, millions of countrymen are able to face the challenges of Covid-19 despite conditions such as dense population and limited income,” the President said.

“A patient comes to a doctor in a lot of tension and sadness, and also with the faith that you people can make them better… All praises fall short for these Corona-warriors. Many corona-warriors lost their lives in this war. Our country will always be indebted to these sacrifices,” he said.

Kovind also praised the state and the Central government for “controlling the pandemic which could have been even worse”.

The President said that the world-wide efforts are going on to harness the coordination of communication technology and individual talent of physicians in the 21st-century health service sector.

“Healthcare sector is getting revolutionised by the proper coordination of bio-sciences with big data, artificial intelligence, robotics, information technology and connectivity. The KGMU, with 58 specialities, has immense potential for inter-disciplinary and multi-disciplinary research based on primary data,” he said, adding that leading institutes such as KGMU should also continue the high-level program on original research.

He also praised the KGMU for adopting 10 villages under the Centre’s Unnat Bharat Scheme. “By coming together, both the old and younger generation of doctors can bring a revolutionary change in the country,” he added.

The President said the alumni of KGMU have been making significant contribution for the last several decades, adorning the highest posts of top medical institutions in the country and abroad. The Georgian Alumni Association of about 12,500 members is active internationally, he said and asked it to establish a knowledge a portal where all Georgians working in India and abroad could share their knowledge and experiences related to medical practice, research work, complex case treatment or healthcare.

The President said that people from many countries come to India for treatment of critical illness because they get world-class treatment here at low cost. Stating that the talent and spirit of service of our doctors and nurses are well known all over the world, he said the healthcare sector of country should be such that ‘Cure in India’ becomes a phrase in the whole world.

During the event, 44 medical students were awarded medals by Governor Anandiben Patel, who is also the chancellor of the university. Those awarded among the faculty members included Dr RC Ahuja, who was given Dr KB Bhatia gold medal and Lifetime Achievement Award 2019, and Dr KR Saran, who was given Dr SK Bhatia Gold Medal and Lifetime Achievement Award 2020.

Vice-Chancellor Lieutenant General (retd) Dr Bipin Puri said that the microbiology department of the university tested over 9 lakh samples for Covid since the start of the pandemic. Stating that KGMU was chosen as a mentor institution by the ICMR, Puri said the university was the first medical institution in the state to start plasma therapy for Covid patients and set up the first plasma bank in the state.

Governor Patel praised the institute for adopting six kids suffering from tuberculosis, and gifted them sweets and fruits. However, repeating the target given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the country free of tuberculosis by 2025, Patel said the KGMU should adopt at least 60 such children in the coming days.

