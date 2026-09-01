Ram Mandir Trust gets 3 CEO picks, retired bureaucrats among top contenders

The committee said the selection process was conducted through a multi-tiered evaluation combining AI-enabled technology with manual assessment.

Retired bureaucrats are among the top contenders for the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, sources said, with the search committee recommending a panel of three candidates for the post on Tuesday.

The names of the three have not been disclosed. Ahead of the September 3 meeting of the Trust, the three-member committee submitted its final report after sifting through 5,585 applications.

“Based on its comprehensive evaluation, the Search Committee has recommended a panel of three highly qualified professionals to the Ram Janmbhoom Trust. These candidates represent the highest caliber of institutional leadership, management expertise, integrity and vision required to serve as Chief Executive Officer of an institution of national and international significance,” said committee secretary Sameer Panda.