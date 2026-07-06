Ram Mandir ‘Theft’ row | ‘Your legacy is firing on Hindus, bloodshed’: BJP chief targets Opposition

In the first remark from the BJP top leadership amid allegations of theft and embezzlement of donation at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, BJP chief Nitin Nabin assured on Sunday that the government will take action and bring in reforms while he targeted the Opposition, saying that “those who once questioned the existence of Lord Ram are today talking about aastha (faith)”.

Addressing the BJP’s Shakti Kendra Sammelan in Lucknow, Nabin tore into the Congress, SP and AAP for questioning the RSS, BJP and the VHP. “Some people still raise questions… the same people who once questioned the very existence of Lord Ram, filed affidavits in the Supreme Court calling Him imaginary, and even questioned the existence of Ram Setu. These are the same people who ordered firing on kar sevaks in Ayodhya… Today they talk about aastha (faith). Those shedding crocodile tears can never raise the issue related to the faith of Hindu religion,” he said.