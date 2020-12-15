Ram Temple In Ayodhya: Experts’ panel to review all, from design to construction

The Trust said the expert committee would be provided with all the details and reports available with them as well as Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) regarding architectural and structural design, soil investigation report and pile test reports among others. (PTI)

Ahead of the beginning of the construction work for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has formed an expert committee of eminent engineers, which will submit its report and recommendations to the Trust.

The construction work, which was earlier planned to start from October, was recently pushed to December 15.

The eight-member expert committee, which was formed on Sunday, is headed by former director of IIT-Delhi, VS Raju. Director of Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee, N GopalKrishnan, is its convener. Six other experts — NIT Surat Director SR Gandhi, IIT Guwahati Director TG Sitharam, Emeritus Professor at IIT Delhi B Bhatacharjee, TCE consultant AP Mull, Professor Manu Samthanam of IIT Madras and Professor Pradipta Banerji of IIT Mumbai — are its members.

The Trust said the committee would be provided with all the details and reports available with them as well as Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) regarding architectural and structural design, soil investigation report and pile test reports among others.

The L&T, which was given the contract to design and build the temple, had carried out soil investigation of the area through Cengrs Geotechnica Pvt Ltd.

The work of TCE, which is the project management consultant, includes review and certification of the foundation design proposed by the L&T. All the data and documents required by the TCE for design review have been provided to them by the L&T, a Trust member said.

According to a statement issued by the Trust, the committee has the mandate to have discussion and dialogue with the design team of the L&T, design review team of the TCE, CBRI-Roorkee and IIT-Madras, and seek details, data and documents in connection with their work.

The committee is expected to submit its report and recommendations to the Trust by December 15, after which the actual construction work at the Ram Janambhoomi will start.

Earlier in a tweet from its official account, the Trust confirmed that the temple construction committee, under the chairmanship of Nripendra Mishra, has constituted a sub-committee of eminent engineers “in the relevant field for review and recommendations on the foundation design for Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya”.

“The objective is to construct the temple with the highest quality and longevity taking into accounts the various geotechnical suggestions. The committee will study all suggestions and proposals and will come up with a detailed plan regarding construction,” it added.

The committee will review soil investigation carried out by L&T, evaluate the possibility of liquefaction of soil under seismic hazards and suggests safeguard. It would also review precedents of similar structures constructed in the recent past in either India or abroad and whether the methodology would be appropriate for this temple, the Trust said.

The expert panel will also review the foundation system and the choice of the construction material proposed by the L&T.

“It addition, the committee will provide suggestions on construction methodology to be adopted to minimize thermal and shrinkage cracks. The committee will also be free to add any other relevant consideration for the objective and provide preferred alternatives,” the Trust said.

It has been confirmed that on the basis of soil testing data and superstructure load details provided by the temple’s chief architect, CB Sompura, the L&T finalised and submitted the foundation design comprising plain cement concrete raft resting on about 1,200 cement concrete piles and going 20 to 40 metres deep with around 1 metre in diameter. The L&T has got the design vetted from IIT-Chennai, NIT Surat and CBRI Roorkee. However, the foundation design is yet to be finalised.

