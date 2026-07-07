Bureaucrats also had a responsibility… Champat Rai’s trust in driver was misplaced: Ram Mandir trust treasurer to Express

Amid the Ram Mandir donation row, which has led to a major organisational shake-up in the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, treasurer Govind Dev Giri on Tuesday told The Indian Express that work should have been decentralised and red flags addressed earlier. However, he asserted that bureaucrats associated with the Trust and SBI officials were equally expected to ensure administrative oversight and flag shortcomings before the situation escalated.

On Monday, the Trust accepted the resignation of its general secretary, Champat Rai, and member, Anil Mishra, and appointed senior RSS functionary and retired Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer Krishna Mohan as interim general secretary. It also announced the creation of a new chief executive officer (CEO) post.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Giri defended Rai’s personal integrity and said his “working style” rather than his integrity had become an issue.

“It was not a question of dishonest intent. Champat ji placed excessive trust in his driver. In an institution of this scale, work has to be decentralised and monitored continuously,” he said, adding that concerns about decentralising responsibilities had been raised earlier but were ignored as Rai continued to take on more work himself.

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“Like Sita trusted Marich, Champat ji trusted his driver. That trust proved misplaced,” he said. “While everyone feels that he should not have gone (resigned), it is also true that his lack of vigilance allowed a major crisis to emerge, even though there was no malicious intent.”

Asked about opposition within the Trust to accepting Rai’s resignation, he said several trustees wanted him to continue because of their confidence in his character. “It is true that many members felt the resignation should not have been accepted because of the faith they have in Champat ji’s integrity. I, too, share that faith. We were deeply pained,” he said, comparing the Trust’s anguish to “the pain Lord Ram must have felt while parting from Sita”.

He said the Trust, however, had no legal option but to accept the resignation after senior trustee K Parasaran, who argued the Ram Janmabhoomi title suit before the Supreme Court, pointed out that a resignation is deemed accepted once tendered under the Trust’s constitution.

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On the issue of accountability, Giri said the Trust had assigned responsibilities to different office-bearers.

“Hundis and donation boxes were looked after by Anil Mishra ji. Once the money entered the treasury, it became my responsibility,” he said.

“But SBI officials and bureaucrats… associated with the Trust also had responsibilities. They, too, should have paid attention to these issues. If they had concerns, they should have raised them before matters reached this stage,” he said.

He said bureaucrats were included in the Trust along with saints and social workers to strengthen governance.

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“The idea was that each would contribute according to their expertise. The bureaucrats were expected to identify administrative shortcomings and offer timely suggestions. Those suggestions should have come before the crisis,’ he said.

He acknowledged that the Trust should have acted sooner after the first indications of irregularities. “The moment there was any indication of wrongdoing, it should have been reported. That expectation exists in every institution,” he said.

Referring again to Rai, he added, “This reflects his simplicity. However, excessive simplicity does not work in administration. Practicality is equally important.”

The controversy has also prompted the Trust to create the post of a CEO, a move, Giri said, was aimed at strengthening administrative systems rather than bringing the temple under government control.

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“The CEO will be appointed by the Trust and will be a salaried employee of the Trust. Government control comes when an administrator is imposed by the government. That is not happening here. The committee would suggest three names and the Trust would make a final call,” he said.

A three-member committee comprising retired Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi and trustee-industrialist Suresh Haware has been tasked with recommending candidates for the post.

Giri said the three were carefully chosen to bring discipline and accountability.

He said Haware’s experience in introducing administrative reforms at the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Shirdi would help the Trust build a more robust and leak-proof system. “Shirdi also once faced similar challenges. Haware ji gave 10 years to find leakages and prepare a foolproof system. His expertise would help us as well,” said Giri.

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On their next plan of action, he said, “The first priority is to restore faith. We need to overhaul the entire system, beginning with the counting process. Every person working in sensitive positions should undergo proper background verification before being assigned responsibility.”

The Trust maintains records of over 2,800 ornaments, idols and other valuables, he said, adding that “what has happened is the result of negligence, inadequate supervision and lack of vigilance”.

“Institutions of this scale require discipline, systems and professional administration. That is why the Trust has decided to move towards a more structured framework,” he said, adding that the proposed reforms would be discussed at the next meeting on July 22.