Ram Mandir donation row: All 8 men named in FIR arrested

“All the accused were in Ayodhya and were arrested late Thursday night. Further questioning is underway. Police are preparing to present them before a magistrate,” a senior official told PTI.
On Thursday, an FIR was lodged at Kotwali Ramjanmabhoomi police station on a complaint by Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. This came two days after a Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the allegations, submitted its preliminary findings to the Uttar Pradesh government.
The eight men are: Avinash Shukla, Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav and Subhash Srivastav. Most were involved in the donation counting work.
THE ROLE OF THE EIGHT
*Subhash Srivastav: A retired bank employee, he was in-charge of the donation counting shifts at the Pilgrim Facility Centre.
*Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav: Former driver of Trust general secretary Champat Rai, looked after temple functioning.
Sources in Ayodhya said there were allegations that some among the counting staff had been slipping extra notes into currency bundles of 100 each and these were later shared. There could be action against more people, sources said.
The FIR stated: “It is clear from the preliminary report of the SIT and available oral, documentary and electronic evidence that certain employees deployed for counting of donations have committed crime by stealing, misappropriating frequently. Based on the facts mentioned in the preliminary report of SIT and available oral, documentary and electronic evidence and financial records, registration of FIR is necessary…”
The FIR invoked BNS sections 305 (theft in protected place of worship), 306 (theft by an employee), 316 (5) (criminal breach of trust by an employee), 317 (4) (habitual dealing in stolen property), 317 (5) (assisting in concealing or disposal of stolen property), 61 (criminal conspiracy), 3 (5) (acts committed with common intention) and section 13 (1) a of Prevention of Corruption Act (criminal misconduct by a public servant).
Sources said the final report could be submitted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath within 15 days.
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
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