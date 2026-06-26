Ram Mandir donation row: All 8 men named in FIR arrested

Sources said the final report could be submitted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath within 15 days.

The eight men booked for alleged theft, misappropriation of cash, embezzlement of funds and valuables donated to the Ram temple have been arrested, said Ayodhya Police.

“All the accused were in Ayodhya and were arrested late Thursday night. Further questioning is underway. Police are preparing to present them before a magistrate,” a senior official told PTI.

On Thursday, an FIR was lodged at Kotwali Ramjanmabhoomi police station on a complaint by Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. This came two days after a Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the allegations, submitted its preliminary findings to the Uttar Pradesh government.