Retired bureaucrats dominate race for Ram Mandir CEO as 1,000+ apply

4 min readLucknowUpdated: Jul 14, 2026 07:24 PM IST
With July 18 being the deadline for applications, the selection committee has decided to appoint a secretary to help them segregate the applications based on the eligibility criteria decided by them. (File image)
Applications poured into the official email address of the selection committee within 24 hours of the recruitment notification being issued on Monday.
The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra constituted the three-member committee to identify a new CEO, who will oversee the day-to-day management of the temple trust, amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged theft of donations at the temple.
With July 18 being the deadline for applications, the selection committee has decided to appoint a secretary to help them segregate the applications based on the eligibility criteria decided by them.
“Within a few hours of issuing the notification, we received around 750 applications on the first day. Given the response in less than 24 hours, we expect the number to run into thousands by the July 18 deadline. We, therefore, need a secretary to compile and scrutinise the applications based on the prescribed criteria,” a member of the selection committee told The Indian Express.
He added that the committee will meet on July 19 to begin scrutinising the applications and schedule interviews.
Sources said the secretary is likely to be a retired officer.
Story continues below this ad
Among those who have publicly confirmed applying is former IPS officer and social activist Amitabh Thakur (58). “Finding myself suitable under the criteria laid down by the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust for the post of CEO, I have submitted my application,” he said.
Thakur, who has courted controversy in the past, was arrested by the Lucknow Police last year in connection with a case of alleged fraud to secure an industrial plot in Deoria district in 1999.
Selection criteria and next steps
The committee comprises retired Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and retired nuclear scientist and former chairperson of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Shirdi Suresh Haware.
On Monday, the committee laid down the eligibility criteria: Applicants must be between 50 and 70 years of age, have at least 20 years of administrative experience, and be willing to reside in Ayodhya.
Story continues below this ad
In a key eligibility condition, it said the applicant must be a “practising Hindu” with “devotion to Lord Ram” and should be proficient in both Hindi and English.
Sources said the applications include a significant number of retired bureaucrats from different parts of the country, some of whom have experience of working in managerial positions in religious places.
“The criteria includes having experience in handling a large public organisation, institute or a department for 20 years and also specifies that retired officers with multi-level experience and skill in general administration, finance, public relations, law can also apply. Applicants so far are from senior managerial level from different parts of the country, including services,” informed one of the selection panel members.
After scrutiny, sources said candidates well suited to the role will be called for interviews or discussions. Considering the seniority of the candidates, the panel will be open to online interviews, if required, but a final call will be taken after the July 19 meeting.
Story continues below this ad
The Trust is also scheduled to meet on July 22 by which time the selection committee is expected to present its progress.
The next meeting of the selection committee is likely to be in Delhi.
“Every application will be examined against the prescribed criteria. Eligible candidates will be interviewed or invited for one-on-one discussions. Our mandate is to recommend three names to the Trust, and we will ensure the process is transparent and selection is merit-based,” a committee member told The Indian Express.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More