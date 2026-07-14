Retired bureaucrats dominate race for Ram Mandir CEO as 1,000+ apply

With July 18 being the deadline for applications, the selection committee has decided to appoint a secretary to help them segregate the applications based on the eligibility criteria decided by them. (File image)

Over 1,000 people from across the country have applied for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ram Mandir, with retired bureaucrats dominating the list of applicants.

Applications poured into the official email address of the selection committee within 24 hours of the recruitment notification being issued on Monday.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra constituted the three-member committee to identify a new CEO, who will oversee the day-to-day management of the temple trust, amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged theft of donations at the temple.

With July 18 being the deadline for applications, the selection committee has decided to appoint a secretary to help them segregate the applications based on the eligibility criteria decided by them.