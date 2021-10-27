Ram Janmabhoomi: Kejriwal says free pilgrimage for Delhi’s senior citizens

AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi site and the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya, and announced that senior citizens of Delhi would soon be able to undertake the pilgrimage to Ayodhya for free.

His announcement prompted potshots from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who said that “one person” in Delhi had driven out people from UP and Bihar during the pandemic and was now making promises of freebies.

Speaking to reporters after his visit to the shrines, Kejriwal said: “Delhi government is already running a scheme offering free teerth yatras and will include Ayodhya to the list in a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday…

“All that I have received – all my strength and resources – I wish to utilise to enable as many people as possible to visit the ‘Paavan Bhoomi’ of Lord Shri Ram,” he said, adding that if voted to power in the UP Assembly polls scheduled for 2022, the AAP would make the pilgrimage to Ayodhya free for the people of UP.

Reacting to the move, Adityanath said while addressing a BJP event for OBCs in Lucknow: “There is a person from Delhi (Kejriwal) who had chased out UP, Bihar people from Delhi when lockdown was imposed. Now, he is saying I will give this and that for free… there is a need to tell him that he couldn’t even handle a small Delhi… now he is looking at UP when elections are coming.”